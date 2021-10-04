US Stamps
Scott numbers assigned to Day of the Dead, other recent U.S. stamps
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (58¢) Happy Birthday stamp issued Sept. 9 in Toast, N.C.; the four nondenominated (58¢) Message Monsters stamps issued Sept. 24 in Topeka, Kan.; and the quartet of nondenominated (58¢) Day of the Dead stamps issued Sept. 30 in El Paso, Texas. Minor-number listings are also provided for the imperforate varieties of the Message Monsters and Day of the Dead issues from no-die-cut press sheets.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5635 (58c) Happy Birthday
5636 (58c) Message Monsters – Pink and Red Monster
a. Imperforate
5637 (58c) Message Monsters – Four-armed Monster
a. Imperforate
5638 (58c) Message Monsters – Tentacled Monster
a. Imperforate
5639 (58c) Message Monsters – Red-headed Monster
a. Imperforate
b. Horiz. or vert. strip of 4, #5636-5639
c. Imperforate strip of 4, #5636a-5639a
5640 (58c) Day of the Dead – Girl’s Skull with Bow
a. Imperforate
5641 (58c) Day of the Dead – Man’s Skull with Hat
a. Imperforate
5642 (58c) Day of the Dead – Woman’s Skull with Curled Hair
a. Imperforate
5643 (58c) Day of the Dead – Boy’s Skull
a. Imperforate
b. Horiz. strip of 4, #5640-5643
c. Imperforate strip of 4, #5640a-5643a
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Nov. 15 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
