Scott numbers assigned to Day of the Dead, other recent U.S. stamps

Oct 30, 2021, 10 AM

The Scott editors have assigned Scott catalog numbers to several recent United States issues, including the four Day of the Dead stamps issued Sept. 30.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (58¢) Happy Birthday stamp issued Sept. 9 in Toast, N.C.; the four nondenominated (58¢) Message Monsters stamps issued Sept. 24 in Topeka, Kan.; and the quartet of nondenominated (58¢) Day of the Dead stamps issued Sept. 30 in El Paso, Texas. Minor-number listings are also provided for the imperforate varieties of the Message Monsters and Day of the Dead issues from no-die-cut press sheets.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5635 (58c) Happy Birthday

5636 (58c) Message Monsters – Pink and Red Monster

a. Imperforate

5637 (58c) Message Monsters – Four-armed Monster

a. Imperforate

5638 (58c) Message Monsters – Tentacled Monster

a. Imperforate

5639 (58c) Message Monsters – Red-headed Monster

a. Imperforate

b. Horiz. or vert. strip of 4, #5636-5639

c. Imperforate strip of 4, #5636a-5639a

5640 (58c) Day of the Dead – Girl’s Skull with Bow

a. Imperforate

5641 (58c) Day of the Dead – Man’s Skull with Hat

a. Imperforate

5642 (58c) Day of the Dead – Woman’s Skull with Curled Hair

a. Imperforate

5643 (58c) Day of the Dead – Boy’s Skull

a. Imperforate

b. Horiz. strip of 4, #5640-5643

c. Imperforate strip of 4, #5640a-5643a

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Nov. 15 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

