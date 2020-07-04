US Stamps
Scott numbers assigned to Ruth Asawa, Innovation stamps
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the 10 commemorative forever stamps featuring wire sculptures by artist Ruth Asawa and the five commemoratives celebrating innovations in computing, biomedicine, genome sequencing, robotics and solar technology. Also Scott official are the quartet of Thank You stamps and the single commemorative celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage in the United States.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2021 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5504 (55c) Wire Sculptures by Ruth Asawa – Three Untitled Sculptures from 1958, 1978 and 1959
5505 (55c) Wire Sculptures by Ruth Asawa – Untitled Sculpture from 1959
5506 (55c) Wire Sculptures by Ruth Asawa – Untitled Sculpture from 1958
5507 (55c) Wire Sculptures by Ruth Asawa – Untitled Sculpture from 1955
5508 (55c) Wire Sculptures by Ruth Asawa – Untitled Sculpture from 1955, different
5509 (55c) Wire Sculptures by Ruth Asawa – Untitled Sculpture from 1980
5510 (55c) Wire Sculptures by Ruth Asawa – Untitled Sculpture from 1978
5511 (55c) Wire Sculptures by Ruth Asawa – Untitled Sculpture from 1952
5512 (55c) Wire Sculptures by Ruth Asawa – Untitled Sculpture from 1954
5513 (55c) Wire Sculptures by Ruth Asawa – Six Untitled Sculptures from various years
a. Block of 10, #5504-5513
5514 (55c) Innovation – Computing
5515 (55c) Innovation – Biomedicine
5516 (55c) Innovation – Genome Sequencing
5517 (55c) Innovation – Robotics
5518 (55c) Innovation – Solar Technology
a. Horiz. strip of 5, #5514-5518
5519 (55c) Thank You – Rose brown background
5520 (55c) Thank You – Olive background
5521 (55c) Thank You – Slate blue background
5522 (55c) Thank You – Violet background
a. Block or 4, #5519-5522
5523 (55c) Woman Suffrage Centenary
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Oct. 19 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
