Scott numbers assigned to Snowy Beauty, other recent U.S. stamps

Dec 1, 2022, 1 PM

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the 10 nondenominated (60¢) Snowy Beauty stamps issued in double-sided panes of 20, the nondenominated (60¢) Kwanzaa stamp, the nondenominated (60¢) Women Cryptologists of World War II commemorative stamp, and the nondenominated (60¢) Hanukkah stamp. Also Scott official is the imperforate variety of the Women Cryptologists stamp from uncut press sheets without die cuts.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2024 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5727 (60c) Snowy Beauty – Camellia

5728 (60c) Snowy Beauty – Winter Aconite

5729 (60c) Snowy Beauty – Crocuses

5730 (60c) Snowy Beauty – Hellebore

5731 (60c) Snowy Beauty – Winterberry

5732 (60c) Snowy Beauty – Pansies

5733 (60c) Snowy Beauty – Plum Blossoms

5734 (60c) Snowy Beauty – Grape Hyacinths

5735 (60c) Snowy Beauty – Daffodils

5736 (60c) Snowy Beauty – Ranunculus

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5727-5736

5737 (60c) Kwanzaa

5738 (60c) Women Cryptologists of World War II

a. Imperforate

5739 (60c) Hanukkah

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Dec. 19 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

