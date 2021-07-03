US Stamps
Scott numbers assigned to Sun Science, Tap Dance, U.N. stamps
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the 10 nondenominated (55¢) Sun Science stamps issued June 18 in Greenbelt, Md.; the nondenominated (55¢) Yogi Berra stamp issued June 24 in Little Falls, N.J.; the five nondenominated (55¢) Tap Dance stamps that debuted July 10 in New York City; and the nondenominated (55¢) Mystery Message stamp released July 14 in Washington, D.C. Minor-number listings are also provided for the imperforate Sun Science, Yogi Berra, Tap Dance and Mystery Message stamps from no-die-cut press sheets.
Also receiving Scott numbers are the U.S. $25 Lesser Scaup federal duck stamp issued in self-adhesive panes of 20 and souvenir sheets of one, and U.N. stamps focused on the 70th anniversary of the U.N. Postal Administration, endangered species and ending racial discrimination.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2022 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5598 (55c) Sun Science – Coronal Hole
a. Imperforate
5599 (55c) Sun Science – Coronal Loops
a. Imperforate
5600 (55c) Sun Science – Solar Flare
a. Imperforate
5601 (55c) Sun Science – Active Sun
a. Imperforate
5602 (55c) Sun Science – Plasma Blast
a. Imperforate
5603 (55c) Sun Science – Coronal Loops, diff.
a. Imperforate
5604 (55c) Sun Science – Sunspots
a. Imperforate
5605 (55c) Sun Science – Plasma Blast, diff.
a. Imperforate
5606 (55c) Sun Science – Solar Flare, diff.
a. Imperforate
5607 (55c) Sun Science – Coronal Hole, diff.
a. Imperforate
b. Block of 10, #5598-5607
c. Imperforate block of 10, #5598a-5607a
5608 (55c) Yogi Berra
a. Imperforate
5609 (55c) Tap Dance – Max Pollak (buff “TAP”)
a. Imperforate
5610 (55c) Tap Dance – Michela Marino Lerman (rose “TAP”)
a. Imperforate
5611 (55c) Tap Dance – Derick Grant (greenish blue “TAP”)
a. Imperforate
5612 (55c) Tap Dance – Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards (light blue “TAP”)
a. Imperforate
5613 (55c) Tap Dance – Ayodele Casel (bister “TAP”)
a. Imperforate
b. Horiz. strip of 5, #5609-5613
c. Imperforate horiz. strip of 5, #5609a-5613a
5614 (55c) Mystery Message
a. Imperforate
RW88 $25 Lesser scaup Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive
RW88A $25 Lesser scaup Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive, souvenir sheet of 1
United Nations – New York
1263 $1.20 United Nations emblem with “2021” in purple + label
1264 $1.20 International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
1265 $1.20 Endangered Species – Waigeo cuscus
1266 $1.20 Endangered Species – Helmeted honeyeater
1267 $1.20 Endangered Species – Venus flytrap
1268 $1.20 Endangered Species – Amerioan alligator
a. Block of 4, #1265-1268
1269 United Nations Postal Administration, 70th Anniv. Sheet + 10 labels
a. $1.20 U.N. #171 + label
b. $1.20 U.N. #548 + label
c. $1.20 U.N. #873 + label
d. $1.20 U.N. #5 + label
e. $1.20 U.N. #268 + label
f. $1.20 U.N. #1 + label
g. $1.20 U.N. #249 + label
h. $1.20 U.N. #310 + label
i. $1.20 U.N. #35 + label
j. $1.20 U.N. #160 + label
United Nations – Geneva
693 2fr International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
694 1.50fr Endangered Species – Leontopithecus chrysomelas
695 1.50fr Endangered Species – Macrotis lagotis
696 1.50fr Endangered Species – Lemur catta
697 1.50fr Endangered Species – Caladenia huegelii
a. Block of 4, #694-697
United Nations – Vienna
669 €1.80 International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
670 90c Endangered Species – Neophema chrysogaster
671 90c Endangered Species – Babyrousa babyrussa
672 90c Endangered Species – Onychogalea fraenata
673 90c Endangered Species – Lepanthes telipogoniflora
a. Block of 4, #670-673
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Aug. 16 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
