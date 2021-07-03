Scott numbers assigned to Sun Science, Tap Dance, U.N. stamps

Jul 28, 2021, 12 PM

The 10 United States Sun Science stamps issued June 18 in a pane of 20 are among recently issued U.S. and United Nations stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the 10 nondenominated (55¢) Sun Science stamps issued June 18 in Greenbelt, Md.; the nondenominated (55¢) Yogi Berra stamp issued June 24 in Little Falls, N.J.; the five nondenominated (55¢) Tap Dance stamps that debuted July 10 in New York City; and the nondenominated (55¢) Mystery Message stamp released July 14 in Washington, D.C. Minor-number listings are also provided for the imperforate Sun Science, Yogi Berra, Tap Dance and Mystery Message stamps from no-die-cut press sheets.

Also receiving Scott numbers are the U.S. $25 Lesser Scaup federal duck stamp issued in self-adhesive panes of 20 and souvenir sheets of one, and U.N. stamps focused on the 70th anniversary of the U.N. Postal Administration, endangered species and ending racial discrimination.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2022 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5598 (55c) Sun Science – Coronal Hole

a. Imperforate

5599 (55c) Sun Science – Coronal Loops

a. Imperforate

5600 (55c) Sun Science – Solar Flare

a. Imperforate

5601 (55c) Sun Science – Active Sun

a. Imperforate

5602 (55c) Sun Science – Plasma Blast

a. Imperforate

5603 (55c) Sun Science – Coronal Loops, diff.

a. Imperforate

5604 (55c) Sun Science – Sunspots

a. Imperforate

5605 (55c) Sun Science – Plasma Blast, diff.

a. Imperforate

5606 (55c) Sun Science – Solar Flare, diff.

a. Imperforate

5607 (55c) Sun Science – Coronal Hole, diff.

a. Imperforate

b. Block of 10, #5598-5607

c. Imperforate block of 10, #5598a-5607a

5608 (55c) Yogi Berra

a. Imperforate

5609 (55c) Tap Dance – Max Pollak (buff “TAP”)

a. Imperforate

5610 (55c) Tap Dance – Michela Marino Lerman (rose “TAP”)

a. Imperforate

5611 (55c) Tap Dance – Derick Grant (greenish blue “TAP”)

a. Imperforate

5612 (55c) Tap Dance – Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards (light blue “TAP”)

a. Imperforate

5613 (55c) Tap Dance – Ayodele Casel (bister “TAP”)

a. Imperforate

b. Horiz. strip of 5, #5609-5613

c. Imperforate horiz. strip of 5, #5609a-5613a

5614 (55c) Mystery Message

a. Imperforate

RW88 $25 Lesser scaup Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive

RW88A $25 Lesser scaup Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive, souvenir sheet of 1

United Nations – New York

1263 $1.20 United Nations emblem with “2021” in purple + label

1264 $1.20 International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

1265 $1.20 Endangered Species – Waigeo cuscus

1266 $1.20 Endangered Species – Helmeted honeyeater

1267 $1.20 Endangered Species – Venus flytrap

1268 $1.20 Endangered Species – Amerioan alligator

a. Block of 4, #1265-1268

1269 United Nations Postal Administration, 70th Anniv. Sheet + 10 labels

a. $1.20 U.N. #171 + label

b. $1.20 U.N. #548 + label

c. $1.20 U.N. #873 + label

d. $1.20 U.N. #5 + label

e. $1.20 U.N. #268 + label

f. $1.20 U.N. #1 + label

g. $1.20 U.N. #249 + label

h. $1.20 U.N. #310 + label

i. $1.20 U.N. #35 + label

j. $1.20 U.N. #160 + label

United Nations – Geneva

693 2fr International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

694 1.50fr Endangered Species – Leontopithecus chrysomelas

695 1.50fr Endangered Species – Macrotis lagotis

696 1.50fr Endangered Species – Lemur catta

697 1.50fr Endangered Species – Caladenia huegelii

a. Block of 4, #694-697

United Nations – Vienna

669 €1.80 International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

670 90c Endangered Species – Neophema chrysogaster

671 90c Endangered Species – Babyrousa babyrussa

672 90c Endangered Species – Onychogalea fraenata

673 90c Endangered Species – Lepanthes telipogoniflora

a. Block of 4, #670-673

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Aug. 16 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

