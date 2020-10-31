Scott numbers assigned to U.S. Christmas, holiday stamps

Dec 5, 2020, 10 AM

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the traditional Madonna and Child Christmas stamp, and the new Hanukkah and Kwanzaa stamps. Also Scott official are the 10 Winter Scenes stamps issued Oct. 16 in a double-sided pane of 20 (which the U.S. Postal Service calls a convertible booklet) and the last U.S. issue for 2020: the Drug Free USA stamp issued Oct. 27.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2022 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5525 (55c) Christmas- Our Lady of Guápulo

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5530 (55c) Hanukkah

5531 (55c) Kwanzaa

5532 (55c) Winter Scenes – Two Deer

5533 (55c) Winter Scenes – Cardinal

5534 (55c) Winter Scenes – Snowy Morning at Sunrise

5535 (55c) Winter Scenes – Red Barn with Wreath

5536 (55c) Winter Scenes – Barred Owl

5537 (55c) Winter Scenes – Blue Jay

5538 (55c) Winter Scenes – Mackenzie Barn, Woodstock, Vermont

5539 (55c) Winter Scenes – Rabbit

5540 (55c) Winter Scenes – After the Snowfall

5541 (55c) Winter Scenes – Mike and Burt, the Belgian Draft Horses

a. Block of 10, #5532-5541

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5532-5541

5542 (55c) Drug Free USA

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Dec. 21 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

