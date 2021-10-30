Scott numbers for A Visit From St. Nick, Otters in Snow stamps

Dec 4, 2021, 11 AM

The Scott catalog editors recently assigned Scott numbers to the four United States nondenominated (58¢) Otters in Snow stamps issued Oct. 12 in Otter, Mont.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the four nondenominated (58¢) A Visit From St. Nick Christmas stamps issued Oct. 7 in Santa Claus, Ind., and the quartet of nondenominated (58¢) Otters in Snow stamps issued Oct. 12 in Otter, Mont.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5644 (58c) Christmas – Santa Claus on Roof

5645 (58c) Christmas – Santa Claus in Fireplace

5646 (58c) Christmas – Head of Santa Claus

5647 (58c) Christmas – Santa Claus, Sleigh and Reindeer in Flight

a. Block of 4, #5644-5647

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5644-5647

5648 (58c) Otters in Snow – Otter in Water

5649 (58c) Otters in Snow – Otter, Tail at Right

5650 (58c) Otters in Snow – Otter, Tail at Left

5651 (58c) Otters in Snow – Otter in Snow

a. Block of 4, #5648-5651

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5648-5651

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Dec. 20 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter