US Stamps
Scott numbers for A Visit From St. Nick, Otters in Snow stamps
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the four nondenominated (58¢) A Visit From St. Nick Christmas stamps issued Oct. 7 in Santa Claus, Ind., and the quartet of nondenominated (58¢) Otters in Snow stamps issued Oct. 12 in Otter, Mont.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5644 (58c) Christmas – Santa Claus on Roof
5645 (58c) Christmas – Santa Claus in Fireplace
5646 (58c) Christmas – Head of Santa Claus
5647 (58c) Christmas – Santa Claus, Sleigh and Reindeer in Flight
a. Block of 4, #5644-5647
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5644-5647
5648 (58c) Otters in Snow – Otter in Water
5649 (58c) Otters in Snow – Otter, Tail at Right
5650 (58c) Otters in Snow – Otter, Tail at Left
5651 (58c) Otters in Snow – Otter in Snow
a. Block of 4, #5648-5651
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5648-5651
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Dec. 20 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
