World Stamps
Scott numbers for Charles M. Schulz, other recent U.S. and U.N. stamps
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (60¢) Christmas: Virgin and Child stamp issued in double-sided panes of 20, the four nondenominated (60¢) Holiday Elves special stamps issued in North Pole, Alaska, and the 10 nondenominated (60¢) Charles M. Schulz commemorative stamps featuring characters from Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip. Also Scott official are the imperforate varieties of the Charles M. Schulz stamps from uncut press sheets without die cuts. Recent U.N. stamps assigned Scott numbers include issues honoring the exploration of Mars, World Bicycle Day, World Chess Day and World Humanitarian Day. One U.N. semipostal stamp, three U.N. stamped envelopes and a U.N souvenir card also have new Scott numbers.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2024 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. and U.N. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5721 (60c) Christmas – Virgin and Child
a. Convertible booklet pane of 20
5722 (60c) Christmas – Elf and Teddy Bear
5723 (60c) Christmas – Elf Tying Ribbon
5724 (60c) Christmas – Elf with Toy Car
5725 (60c) Christmas – Elf with Rocket
a. Block of 4, #5722-5725
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5722-5725
5726 Peanuts Characters pane of 20, 2 each # 5726a-5726j
a. (60c) Charlie Brown
b. (60c) Lucy
c. (60c) Franklin
d. (60c) Sally
e. (60c) Pigpen
f. (60c) Linus
g. (60c) Snoopy and Woodstock
h. (60c) Schroeder
i. (60c) Peppermint Patty
j. (60c) Marcie
k. As #5726, imperforate
l. As #5726a, imperforate
m. As #5726b, imperforate
n. As #5726c, imperforate
o. As #5726d, imperforate
p. As #5726e, imperforate
q. As #5726f, imperforate
r. As #5726g, imperforate
s. As #5726h, imperforate
t. As #5726i, imperforate
u. As #5726j, imperforate
United Nations – New York
1301 58c Exploration of Mars – Proctor Crater
1302 $1.30 Exploration of Mars – Mars Perseverence Rover
1303 $1.30 Exploration of Mars souvenir sheet – Mars Ingenuity Helicopter
B5 $1.40+50c World Humanitarian Day
U44 58c United Nations Emblem stamped envelope – gray blue
U45 58c United Nations Emblem stamped envelope – bister
United Nations – Geneva
718 1.10fr Exploration of Mars
719 1.50fr Exploration of Mars
720 2fr Exploration of Mars souvenir sheet
721 World Bicycle Day sheet of 10 + 10 labels
a. 1.50fr Three cyclists on road + label
b. 1.50fr Two cyclists near water, facing right + label
c. 1.50fr Two bicycles in front of store + label
d. 1.50fr Cyclist on dirt path + label
e. 1.50fr Two cyclists transporting flowers + label
f. 1.50fr Cyclist wearing hat, facing left + label
g. 1.50fr Row of identical bicycles + label
h. 1.50fr Backs of two cyclists near water + label
i. 1.50fr Cyclists and grass + label
j. 1.50fr Bicycles leaning on bridge railing + label
B4 2fr+50c World Humanitarian Day
United Nations – Vienna
695 85c Wangari Maathai
696 85c Exploration of Mars
697 €1 Exploration of Mars
698 €1.80 Exploration of Mars souvenir sheet
699 World Chess Day sheet of 10 + 10 labels
a. €1 Chess board with black pieces, two pawns in forward positions + label
b. €1 Player moving white king + label
c. €1 Chairs and chess set on round table + label
d. €1 Black pawn on chess board + label
e. €1 Player toppling black king + label
f. €1 Player moving black pawn + label
g. €1 Table with chess boards and timers + label
h. €1 Black and white knights + label
i. €1 Chess board with black pieces, knight next to king + label
j. €1 Chess board with black and white pieces, with toppled white king + label
B4 €1.80+50c World Humanitarian Day
U21 85c United Nations Emblem stamped envelope – yellow green
U22 €1 United Nations Emblem stamped envelope – red
U23 €1.80 United Nations Emblem stamped envelope – dark blue
SC71 World Humanitarian Day Souvenir Card
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Nov. 21 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
