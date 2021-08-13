Scott numbers for Western Wear, other recent U.S. stamps

Sep 4, 2021, 9 AM

The Western Wear stamps issued July 23 in Abilene, Texas, are among a small number of recent United States stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the five nondenominated (55¢) Western Wear stamps issued July 23 in Abilene, Texas, the nondenominated (95¢) Ursula K. Le Guin stamp for the 3-ounce letter rate and the nondenominated (55¢) Raven Story stamp. A minor-number listing is also provided for the imperforate Raven Story stamp from no-die-cut press sheets.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2022 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5615 (55c) Western Wear – Cowboy hat

5616 (55c) Western Wear – Belt buckle

5617 (55c) Western Wear – Cowboy boot with spur

5618 (55c) Western Wear – Western shirt

a. Block of 4, #5615-5618

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5615-5618

5619 (95c) Ursula K. Le Guin

5620 (55c) Raven Story

a. Imperforate

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Sept. 20 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter