Scott numbers for Women’s Rowing, Mighty Mississippi stamps

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the four nondenominated (58¢) Women’s Rowing stamps issued May 13 at the Philadelphia Girls’ Rowing Club in Philadelphia, Pa., and the 10 nondenominated (58¢) Mighty Mississippi stamps that debuted May 23 at Beale Street Landing in Memphis, Tenn. The corresponding imperforate stamps from uncut press sheets without die cuts for each of these issues are also Scott official.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5694 (58c) Women’s Rowing – Women Wearing Red Shirts, No Oar Splash

a. Imperforate

5695 (58c) Women’s Rowing – Women Wearing Red Shirts, Oar Splash at Lower Left

a. Imperforate

b. Horiz. pair, #5694-5695

c. Imperforate horiz. pair, #5694a-5695a

5696 (58c) Women’s Rowing – Women Wearing B;ue Shirts, Oar Splash at Center

a. Imperforate

5697 (58c) Women’s Rowing – Women Wearing Blue Shirts, No Oar Splash

a. Imperforate

b. Horiz. pair, #5696-5697

c. Imperforate horiz. pair, #5696a-5697a

5698 Mighty Mississippi pane of 10

a. (58c) Minnesota

b. (58c) Wisconsin

c. (58c) Iowa

d. (58c) Illinois

e. (58c) Missouri

f. (58c) Kentucky

g. (58c) Arkansas

h. (58c) Tennessee

i. (58c) Louisiana

j. (58c) Mississippi

k. As #5698a, imperforate

l. As #5698b, imperforate

m. As #5698c, imperforate

n. As #5698d, imperforate

o. As #5698e, imperforate

p. As #5698f, imperforate

q. As #5698g, imperforate

r. As #5698h, imperforate

s. As #5698i, imperforate

t. As #5698j, imperforate

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the July 18 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

