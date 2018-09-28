Apr 29, 2021, 2 AM

Among the recent United States and United Nations stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers are the 10 Hot Wheels stamps issued Sept. 29 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Scott Catalog News – By Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Among the new stamps that are now Scott official are the quartet of stamps issued to celebrate Beatles frontman and musician John Lennon, and 10 stamps that salute the 50th anniversary of the Hot Wheels toy race cars. Pictured here is the menacing Sharkruiser.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2019 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. and U.N. Scott numbers:

United States

5312 (50c) John Lennon – red shoulders

5313 (50c) John Lennon – red lilac shoulders

5314 (50c) John Lennon – dark violet shoulders

5315 (50c) John Lennon – blue shoulders

a. Vert. strip of 4, #5312-5315

5316 (50c) First Responders

5317 (50c) Birds in Winter – Black-capped chickadee

5318 (50c) Birds in Winter – Northern cardinal

5319 (50c) Birds in Winter – Red-bellied woodpecker

5320 (50c) Birds in Winter – Blue jay

a. Block of 4, #5317-5320

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5317-5320

5321 (50c) Hot Wheels – Purple Passion

5322 (50c) Hot Wheels – Rocket-Bye-Baby

5323 (50c) Hot Wheels – Rigor Motor

5324 (50c) Hot Wheels – Rodger Dodger

5325 (50c) Hot Wheels – Mach Speeder

5326 (50c) Hot Wheels – Twin Mill

5327 (50c) Hot Wheels – Bone Shaker

5328 (50c) Hot Wheels – HW40

5329 (50c) Hot Wheels – Deora II

5330 (50c) Hot Wheels – Sharkruiser

United Nations – New York

1194 $2.50 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 70th Anniv.

1195 65c United Nations Headquarters

1196 50c UNISPACE + 50 Conferences – Milky Way Galaxy

1197 $1.15 UNISPACE + 50 Conferences – International Space Station and Space Shuttle Endeavour

1198 $1.15 UNISPACE + 50 Conferences souvenir sheet – Astronaut Scott Kelly during spacewalk

1199 50c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Giant’s Causeway

1200 $1.15 World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Palace of Westminster

1201 World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom Souvenir Booklet

a. 35c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Giant’s Causeway

b. 35c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Stonehenge

c. 35c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Conwy Castle

d. 50c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Palace of Westminster

e. 50c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Edinburgh

f. 50c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Maritime Greenwich

g. Booklet pane of 4 #1201a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #1201b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #1201c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #1201d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #1201e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #1201f

U40 49c+1c Surcharged envelope on #U38

U41 49c+1c Surcharged envelope on #U39

United Nations – Geneva

652 NABA Lugano sheet of 10 + 10 labels

a. 1.50fr Cathedral of St. Lawrence and buildings on hillside + label

b. 1.50fr Bank with curved glass façade + label

c. 1.50fr Table and chairs along footpath in city + label

d. 1.50fr Villa Saroli (yellow building) + label

e. 1.50fr People near door of Santa Maria degli Angioli Church + label

f. 1.50fr Lugano Arts and Cultural Center (building with four large windows) + label

g. 1.50fr Storefronts along Via Cathedrale + label

h. 1.50fr Gates of Villa Ciani + label

i. 1.50fr Arches along Via della Posta + label

j. 1.50fr William Tell Monument + label

653 1fr UNISPACE + 50 Conferences – View of Earth from space

654 1.50fr UNISPACE + 50 Conferences – Launch of Tiangong 1

655 2fr UNISPACE + 50 Conferences – Widefield Infrared Survey Explorer photograph of Comet 65P/Gunn

656 2fr Nelson Mandela

657 1fr World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Stonehenge

658 1.50fr World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Edinburgh

659 World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom Souvenir Booklet

a. 30c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Giant’s Causeway

b. 30c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Stonehenge

c. 30c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Conwy Castle

d. 50c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Palace of Westminster

e. 50c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Edinburgh

f. 50c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Maritime Greenwich

g. Booklet pane of 4 #659a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #659b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #659c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #659d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #659e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #659f

United Nations – Vienna

622 80c United Nations emblem + label

a. As #622, with less distinct year date and frame and light blue emblem + label

623 68c UNISPACE + 50 Conferences – Great Red Spot of Jupiter

624 80c UNISPACE + 50 Conferences – Aurora Australis from International Space Station

625 €1.70 UNISPACE + 50 Conferences – View of river delta from Copernicus Sentinel satellite

626 90c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Conwy Castle

627 €1.80 World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Maritime Greenwich

628 World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom Souvenir Booklet

a. 35c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Giant’s Causeway

b. 35c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Stonehenge

c. 35c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Conwy Castle

d. 40c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Palace of Westminster

e. 40c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Edinburgh

f. 40c World Heritage Sites in the United Kingdom – Maritime Greenwich

g. Booklet pane of 4 #628a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #628b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #628c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #628d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #628e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #628f

UX25 68c+22c Surcharged postal card on #UX22

UX26 €1.70+10c Surcharged postal card on #UX24

All of the numbers appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Nov. 19, 2018, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.