Scott numbers revealed for Mountain Flora coil stamps

Scott catalog numbers have been assigned to the four United States Mountain Flora coil stamps issued March 14. Shown is a plate number strip of seven. The plate number, a “P” followed by four single digits, appears on the Pasqueflower stamp in the center of the strip.

By Charles Snee

The Scott catalog editors recently assigned catalog numbers to the four United States nondenominated (58¢) Mountain Flora coil stamps issued March 14 in rolls of 3,000 and 10,000.

Specifically, the Wood Lily stamp is Scott 5672, the Alpine Buttercup stamp is Scott 5673, the Woods’ Rose stamp is Scott 5674, and the Pasqueflower stamp is Scott 5675.

A strip of four Mountain Flora coil stamps (in Scott number order) is Scott 5675a.

A plate number (“P” followed by four single digits) appears on every 27th stamp in a given roll of 3,000 or 10,000. The plate number always appears on a Pasqueflower stamp because of the even number of different designs (four) and the odd plate number interval.

Included in upcoming Scott catalog listings for the Mountain Flora coil stamps are unlettered listings for a plate number strip of seven and a plate number strip of nine. In both strips, a Pasqueflower stamp bearing plate number P1111 is the center stamp.

A plate number strip of seven contains one Scott 5672 and two each of Scott 5673-5675. The Pasqueflower stamp without a plate number is in position seven in the strip.

Two each of Scott 5672-5674 and three each of Scott 5675 (one with plate number) comprise a plate number strip of nine. The two Pasqueflower stamps without a plate number are in positions one and eight in the strip.

As shown on the plate number strip of seven illustrated here, there are gaps between each stamp in a roll, and the stamps are on backing paper taller than the stamps. These features allow the use of automated equipment to affix the stamps to large quantities of mailpieces in a short period of time.

The Mountain Flora stamps also were issued in a double-sided pane of 20, which the U.S. Postal Service calls a booklet. Scott numbers have not yet been assigned to these stamps.

