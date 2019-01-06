World Stamps
Scott seeking contractor to assist stamp album page expansion
Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke
In my biased opinion, I think the following might present itself as a dream project for a tech-savvy stamp collector who likes making album pages.
Amos Media Co., owner and publisher of the Scott postage stamp album line of products, is seeking enthusiastic philatelists who are interested in helping our company expand our album page offerings.
I won’t weigh this editorial down with specifics, but we are looking for someone with experience using Adobe’s InDesign and Photoshop software and someone with attention to detail.
Compensation will depend on experience and a number of other variables. Interested individuals can email me to indicate interest and get additional information. Please email me at jbigalke@amosmedia.com or write to my attention, Linn’s Stamp News, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.
What Scott stamp album pages do you want?
I recognize this is a fairly loaded question with lots of potential answers.
But we are turning to you, the Linn’s subscriber and stamp collector, to tell us what Scott album page offerings you have been longing for us to create.
We have started an online survey that is open-ended. Enter any country or grouping of countries that we might not currently offer and potentially help us produce what you have been looking for.
That survey will stay open through June 30.
Our current offerings are available at Amos Advantage.
