Scott U.S. pocket stamp catalog

Nov 29, 2018, 3 PM

From the Scott Editors By Jay Bigalke

The end of the year brings a new Scott product that I would like to highlight: a new edition of the Scott United States Pocket Stamp Catalogue.

The 2019 Scott U.S. pocket catalog, released in November, is the perfect size to bring with you to a stamp show, even though it won’t fit into most pockets.

The pages measure about 4 inches by 7 inches. The hardback cover conveniently lays flat, thanks to a durable wire-ring binding.

The pocket catalog provides a simplified version of the listings for U.S. stamps found in Vol. 1 of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue. The U.S. stamp listings in this edition of the pocket catalog go up to early July 2018.

The catalog is designed to be used as a quick reference guide or a handy checklist. Five small boxes are provided next to each listing for you to use to mark what you have in your collection. A space at the top of the page allows you to personalize the headings for your check boxes,

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

To purchase the 2019 Scott catalogs, contact your favorite dealer, or call Amos Media at 800-572-6885. Also visit online at the Amos Advantage website.