Seasonal demand drives up price for Evergreens booklet

Dec 11, 2019, 3 PM

Seasonal demand for mint booklets of 20 of the Evergreens Christmas stamps (Scott 4481b) sees dealer prices for them range from $20 in the off-season up to $30 as Christmas approaches.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

On Oct. 21, 2010, the United States Postal Service issued four nondenominated Evergreens Christmas stamps in booklets of 20 containing five examples of each stamp (Scott 4481b).

These self-adhesive forever booklet stamps have gauge 11 serpentine die cuts on two or three sides, depending on their placement in the booklet.

Howard E. Paine designed the stamps. They were printed by lithography by Banknote Corporation of America for Sennett Security Products.

The 2020 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint booklet of 20 at $22 (the Scott catalog minimum of double postage value for recent mint stamps), against a current postage value of $11.

There is strong seasonal demand for the mint booklets. Dealers are paying $20 during the off-season and up to $30 closer to Christmas. Even mint blocks of four (Scott 4481a, catalog value $4.40) are worth saving, if you get them at a good price.

