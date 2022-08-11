Second Boston 2026 label issued

Sep 16, 2022, 12 PM

A second promotional cinderella label for the Boston 2026 World Expo was issued Aug. 26 at the Great American Stamp Show in Sacramento, Calif. Award-winning stamp designer Chris Calle created the label.

By Linn’s Staff

Boston 2026 World Expo will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Mass.

Additional details about the show can be found on its website and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The new label shows Benjamin Franklin and the front page of the July 16, 1722, issue of the New-England Courant, a weekly newspaper founded by Franklin’s brother James.

Benjamin Franklin authored the text displayed on the front page of the newspaper on the label. The full text of this specific column can be found on the UShistory.org website.

Starting as a newspaper apprentice at the age of 12, Franklin performed a variety of odd jobs including setting type. He later wrote 15 anonymously submitted controversial editorials using the name “Silence Dogood.” Franklin was 16 when the column pictured on the label was published.

Award-winning stamp designer Chris Calle created the label. The expo's first promotional label, issued in 2021, also features art by Calle. Also, both labels are in sheets of nine.

“Chris Calle’s colorful artwork on Label #2 focuses on a true Bostonian, born there and apprenticed there,” Nancy Clark, Boston 2026 president emerita, said. “The images selected for Label #2 ring true to Boston’s slogan, the birthplace of the American Revolution.”

As was the case with the first Boston 2026 label, a limited edition of 450 sheets of the second label was signed by Calle. The unsigned and signed sheets are available via the website and by mail from Boston 2026 World Stamp Show Inc., Box 904, Sudbury, MA 01776. Checks can be made payable to “Boston 2026 World Stamp Show, Inc.”

The unsigned sheets are free, but the shipping and handling fee is $5 for addresses in the United States and $10 for international. The signed sheets are $10 plus shipping.

Thomas Fortunato, the public relations chair of Boston 2026, notes that the signed sheets for the first label issued have been sold out for months.

The organizers of Boston 2026 plan to issue labels yearly through 2026.

