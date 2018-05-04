US Stamps
Secret Service visits Czyl’s Penny Post: Inside Linn's
By Molly Goad
The June 11 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Tuesday, May 29 (due to the Memorial Day holiday). And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, May 26. To heighten your anticipation even further, enjoy these three previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.
The day the U.S. Secret Service came to call on a cinderella collector
With the constant onslaught of millions of modern postal counterfeits from China (and almost no way to trace them to the source and prosecute), writes Odd Lot columnist Wayne Youngblood, it is hard to believe that the United States Postal Inspection Service once took the counterfeiting of stamps seriously.
Very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that it regularly investigated all reports of possible counterfeiting activities and even called upon its colleagues, the Secret Service, to help when other crimes were being committed in tandem, which was usually the case.
An unusual use of customs collection process
Even though the United States customs duty collection process is almost entirely concerned with collecting duties on incoming foreign mail, there is one exception: duty collection on incoming U.S. Armed Forces mail. This week, Tony Wawrukiewicz takes a look at this process with a letter mailed in 1943 from APO 788, essentially a leased defense base, to Duluth, Minn.
Mixture includes many quality stamps
In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyzes the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VII reviews a pleasing mixture from Saracino (New York) that includes a variety of countries, a mix of mint and used and generally satisfactory cancellations.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction