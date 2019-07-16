Sellers going the extra mile for their customers

Jul 26, 2019, 7 AM

A recent purchase of stamps online by Linn’s editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke was accompanied by this glassine of complimentary 1977 stamps from East Germany.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

I recently purchased a mint set of stamps for my collection on the online auction website eBay.

Days later I received the stamps, opened the envelope and was surprised to find an extra glassine of used East Germany stamps included.

Written on the back of the glassine was “Complimentary stamps for a valued customer.”

The concept of stamp dealers providing customers with small bonuses for their collections isn’t new, but I wanted to call attention to it in case it is something other sellers might want to consider doing with their duplicate material.

An extra packet of stamps included with an order also is mentioned often in reviews of mixtures in the popular Kitchen Table Philately column that appears in the weekly issues of Linn’s.

Little things go a long way, and I applaud this seller and others who go the extra mile for their customers.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter