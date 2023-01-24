Postal Updates
Send a ‘sweet, simple message’ with a postmark from Bliss, N.Y.
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The hand-heart gesture popularized by Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and other celebrities has made its way onto the pictorial postmark from Bliss, N.Y., shown nearby.
Although Swift and Bieber didn’t invent the hand heart, their use of it at concerts helped propel the gesture into the mainstream. In the 2011 New York Times article, “When Two Thumbs Down Are a Sign of Approval,” Swift said, “It’s just a sweet, simple message that you can deliver without saying a word.”
A second postmark offering sentiments of love comes from Romeo, Mich. The design shows a man on bended knee holding a rose in the air to a woman standing on a balcony.
To receive either cancellation, enclose your stamped, addressed Valentines in a larger envelope and mail them to the addresses here:
VALENTINE’S DAY Station, Postmaster, 6664 Route 362, Bliss, NY 14024-9998, Feb. 1.
ROMEO, MI Station, Postmaster, 119 Church St., Romeo, MI 48065-9998, Feb. 1.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction