Postal Updates
Send affection with a conversation hearts postmark
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The United States Postal Service’s Jan. 12 Postal Bulletin publication displayed only a few pictorial postmarks, one being an annual Valentine’s Day favorite from Loveland, Colo.
The 2023 iteration features heart-shaped candy with “XXOO” and “Be Mine” sentiments.
Loveland’s valentine remailing program has been spreading the love for 77 years. According to the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, the deadlines for this year’s program are Feb. 7 for requests from any state except Colorado, and Feb. 9 for Colorado.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to: VALENTINE Station, Postmaster, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998, Feb. 1-28.
