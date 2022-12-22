Send affection with a conversation hearts postmark

Jan 24, 2023, 12 PM

To receive this Valentine’s Day cancellation, enclose your stamped, addressed valentines in a larger envelope and mail them to the address included in the article.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The United States Postal Service’s Jan. 12 Postal Bulletin publication displayed only a few pictorial postmarks, one being an annual Valentine’s Day favorite from Loveland, Colo.

The 2023 iteration features heart-shaped candy with “XXOO” and “Be Mine” sentiments.

Loveland’s valentine remailing program has been spreading the love for 77 years. According to the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, the deadlines for this year’s program are Feb. 7 for requests from any state except Colorado, and Feb. 9 for Colorado.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: VALENTINE Station, Postmaster, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998, Feb. 1-28.

