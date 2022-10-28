Send gratitude with Plymouth, Mass., postmark

Nov 14, 2022, 1 PM

This cornucopia postmark is one of two offered by Plymouth 400 Legacy.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

Thanksgiving-themed pictorial postmarks have been made available by the Plymouth 400 Legacy.

The nearby postmark features a cornucopia, an emblem of abundance and nourishment. The word comes from the Latin cornu copiae, literally called “horn of plenty.”

According to Greek mythology, the cornucopia depicts the goat’s horn from which the infant Zeus was fed. Later, it was filled with flowers and fruits and given as a present to Zeus.

The second postmark, not pictured, shows the Plymouth 400 logo with the Mayflower.

Plymouth 400 is a not-for-profit organization formed to lead the planning and execution of programs commemorating the 400th anniversary of the 1620 Mayflower voyage and the founding of Plymouth Colony. The 2020 anniversary was celebrated in 2021 due to the pandemic.

To obtain the postmarks, address your request to: FIRST THANKSGIVING Station, Postmaster, 100 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360-9998, Nov. 9.

