Postal Updates
Send hearts, trains or flowers via postmarks for Valentine’s Day
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The Postal Bulletin published by the United States Postal Service on Feb. 10 featured just three pictorial postmarks covering the same theme: love.
The Valentine’s Day postmark shown here with a love train motif is available from Hartville, Wyo.
Established in 1884, Hartville is one of the oldest incorporated towns in Wyoming. It’s also one of the smallest, with a population of 61 (as of 2018).
Also available are a design of hearts pouring out of an open mailbox postmarked from Loveland, Colo., and a hand-drawn, single flower that has heart-shaped petals used on mail from Valentine, Texas.
To obtain the postmarks, address your request to:
VALENTINE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Hartville, WY 82215-9998, Feb. 14.
VALENTINE Station, Postmaster, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998, Feb. 1-14.
LOVE Station, Postmaster, 311 W. California Ave., Valentine, TX 79854-9998, Feb. 14.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsFeb 11, 2022, 6 PM
How to avoid purchasing full Priority Mail panes
-
World StampsFeb 11, 2022, 1 PM
Inside Linn’s: Explore mysterious Transylvania through stamps
-
US StampsFeb 10, 2022, 4 PM
Mustangs motivate January cartoon contest winner
-
World StampsFeb 10, 2022, 1 PM
Inverted overprint appeals to Nicaragua collectors