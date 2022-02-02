Send hearts, trains or flowers via postmarks for Valentine’s Day

Feb 14, 2022, 11 AM

The small town of Hartville, Wyo., has a lot of love to spread with this Feb. 14 postmark.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The Postal Bulletin published by the United States Postal Service on Feb. 10 featured just three pictorial postmarks covering the same theme: love.

The Valentine’s Day postmark shown here with a love train motif is available from Hartville, Wyo.

Established in 1884, Hartville is one of the oldest incorporated towns in Wyoming. It’s also one of the smallest, with a population of 61 (as of 2018).

Also available are a design of hearts pouring out of an open mailbox postmarked from Loveland, Colo., and a hand-drawn, single flower that has heart-shaped petals used on mail from Valentine, Texas.

To obtain the postmarks, address your request to:

VALENTINE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Hartville, WY 82215-9998, Feb. 14.

VALENTINE Station, Postmaster, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998, Feb. 1-14.

LOVE Station, Postmaster, 311 W. California Ave., Valentine, TX 79854-9998, Feb. 14.

