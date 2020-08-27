Sending holiday Joy during the pandemic

Nov 24, 2020, 9 AM

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of many annual holiday events, some traditions can be kept from the comforts of home, such as sending greeting cards with a special pictorial postmark.

And if you have never sent one before, perhaps this is the year to try it.

The one I am going to send to my grandparents is the festive postmark shown here. This design featuring a Christmas tree ornament hails from Joy, Ill., a village with a population of about 400 located in Mercer County in the northwestern part of the state.

Joy’s holiday postmark tradition has been around since 1985, except for 2013 when budget cuts forced the local post office to skip the offering.

There are four other pictorial cancels (not pictured) to choose from, with sentiments from Santa Claus, Ind.; Comfort, Texas; Nazareth, Mich.; and Star, N.C.

To send Christmas cheer from Joy, Ill., address your request to: HOLIDAY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Joy, IL 61260-9998, Dec. 1-31.

