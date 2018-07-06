Sept. 13 ceremony for First Responders stamp

Apr 27, 2021, 10 AM

A forever stamp honoring the work of American first responders will be issued Sept. 13 in Montana.

By Michael Baadke

The previously announced forever stamp honoring America’s first responders will be issued Sept. 13 in Missoula, Mont.

Details of the Honoring First Responders stamp were first reported in the May 28 Linn’s Stamp News, but the issue date was unknown at that time.

The 11 a.m. (MDT) first-day ceremony will take place at the Aerial Fire Depot and Smokejumper Center, 5765 W. Broadway St., in Missoula.

The Smokejumper Center is a U.S. Forest Service facility. The dedicating official at the event will be Guy Cottrell, chief postal inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

“Emergencies of various types occur in our communities every day, from crimes and medical incidents to accidents and fires,” the Postal Service noted in its July 17 press release. “These critical situations require men and women who possess the training and knowledge to rescue the endangered, treat the injured, and restore safety and order. With this stamp, the Postal Service recognizes all first responders for their skill, dedication and uncommon bravery.”

The stamp design shows three figures shaded in red, white and blue, respectively: a firefighter carrying an ax, an EMS responder, and a law enforcement officer shining a flashlight.

The design by USPS art director Antonio Alcala and designer Rick Altizer features an illustration by artist Brian Stauffer.