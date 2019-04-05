Sequim, Wash., irrigation celebration postmark

May 1, 2019, 8 AM

The Sequim Irrigation Festival’s logo appears in this May 4 Sequim, Wash., postmark. A special limited edition cachet envelope is available as well.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The 124th Sequim (Wash.) Irrigation Festival takes place May 3-12, and the pictorial postmark pictured here is available for the occasion.

The festival’s website at www.irrigationfestival.com explains its history: “The Sequim Irrigation Festival celebrates the work that D.R. ‘Crazy’ Callen and his partners did to design and develop the Irrigation Ditches that brought water from the Dungeness River to the parched prairie. The first headgate on the Dungeness River was lifted on May 1, 1895. On May 1, 1896, the first celebration took place at Crazy Callen’s farm. This was the start of a tradition that would become the oldest continuing festival in Washington state.”

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

124th IRRIGATION FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, 240 Sunnyside Ave., Sequim, WA 98382-9998, May 4.

