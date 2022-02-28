Sequoia Stamp Club uses milestone to celebrate

May 9, 2022, 2 PM

The Sequoia Stamp Club created this postcard to promote an event celebrating its 75th anniversary. The event will be held Sept. 17 in Redwood City, Calif.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Stamp clubs celebrate anniversaries on a regular basis, and we receive notes about their events. While we don’t have the editorial space available to highlight each one, one upcoming club anniversary event stood out, and I thought I would share details about it with Linn’s readers.

When I was at the Westpex 2022 stamp show in April, Kristin Patterson came up to me to share a postcard advertising the upcoming 75th anniversary celebration of the Sequoia Stamp Club.

The club’s website boasts that it is “one of the largest and most active stamp clubs in the Bay Area of California.”

The anniversary celebration is scheduled for Sept. 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Community Activities Building, 1400 Roosevelt Ave., Redwood City, Calif.

Admission is free, and the club is offering a free giveaway to the first 50 people wearing 1947 attire.

The club is going all out for the event details, too. There will be games, raffle prizes, a photo booth, bingo, a bid board and free refreshments.

Sounds like it will be a fun celebration and one that should draw a crowd from the club and nearby stamp clubs as well.

The Sequoia Stamp Club also presents an annual stamp show, this year Dec. 3-4, called Penpex. To learn more about the club and its activities, visit online.

