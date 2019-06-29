Aug 6, 2019, 11 AM

Among recent United States new issues to receive Scott catalog numbers is the Sesame Street Characters pane of 16, which was issued June 22 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beloved children's television show, Sesame Street.

Scott Catalog News

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the new 2019 Sesame Street Characters stamps that were issued June 22 to celebrate the children’s television show’s 50th anniversary. Also Scott official are the U.S.S. Missouri and President George Herbert Walker Bush stamps.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2020 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5392 (55c) U.S.S. Missouri

5393 (55c) Pres. George Herbert Walker Bush

5394 Sesame Street Characters pane of 16

a. (55c) Big Bird

b. (55c) Ernie

c. (55c) Bert

d. (55c) Cookie Monster

e. (55c) Rosita

f. (55c) The Count

g. (55c) Oscar the Grouch

h. (55c) Abby Cadabby

i. (55c) Herry Monster

j. (55c) Julia

k. (55c) Guy Smiley

l. (55c) Snuffleupagus

m. (55c) Elmo

n. (55c) Telly

o. (55c) Grover

p. (55c) Zoe

5395 (55c) Pacific Tree Frog

5396 (55c) Northern Leopard Frog

5397 (55c) American Green Tree Frog

5398 (55c) Squirrel Tree Frog

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5395-5398

RW86 $25 Wood Duck and Decoy Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive

RW86A $25 Wood Duck and Decoy Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive, souvenir sheet of 1

United Nations – New York

1212 $1.15 Endangered Species – Hawksbill turtle

1213 $1.15 Endangered Species – Queen conch

1214 $1.15 Endangered Species – Mushroom coral

1215 $1.15 Endangered Species – Humpback whale

a. Block of 4, #1212-1215

United Nations – Geneva

663 1.50fr Endangered Species – Hippocampus kuda

664 1.50fr Endangered Species – Dugong dugon

665 1.50fr Endangered Species – Stylophora pistillata

666 1.50fr Endangered Species – Lamna nasus

a. Block of 4, #663-666

United Nations – Vienna

634 90c Endangered Species – Anguilla anguilla

635 90c Endangered Species – Dermochelys coriacea

636 90c Endangered Species – Acropora spp.

637 90c Endangered Species – Huso huso

a. Block of 4, #634-637

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Aug. 19, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

