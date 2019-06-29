US Stamps
Sesame Street Characters, U.S.S. Missouri now Scott catalog official
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the new 2019 Sesame Street Characters stamps that were issued June 22 to celebrate the children’s television show’s 50th anniversary. Also Scott official are the U.S.S. Missouri and President George Herbert Walker Bush stamps.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2020 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5392 (55c) U.S.S. Missouri
5393 (55c) Pres. George Herbert Walker Bush
5394 Sesame Street Characters pane of 16
a. (55c) Big Bird
b. (55c) Ernie
c. (55c) Bert
d. (55c) Cookie Monster
e. (55c) Rosita
f. (55c) The Count
g. (55c) Oscar the Grouch
h. (55c) Abby Cadabby
i. (55c) Herry Monster
j. (55c) Julia
k. (55c) Guy Smiley
l. (55c) Snuffleupagus
m. (55c) Elmo
n. (55c) Telly
o. (55c) Grover
p. (55c) Zoe
5395 (55c) Pacific Tree Frog
5396 (55c) Northern Leopard Frog
5397 (55c) American Green Tree Frog
5398 (55c) Squirrel Tree Frog
a. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5395-5398
RW86 $25 Wood Duck and Decoy Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive
RW86A $25 Wood Duck and Decoy Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive, souvenir sheet of 1
United Nations – New York
1212 $1.15 Endangered Species – Hawksbill turtle
1213 $1.15 Endangered Species – Queen conch
1214 $1.15 Endangered Species – Mushroom coral
1215 $1.15 Endangered Species – Humpback whale
a. Block of 4, #1212-1215
United Nations – Geneva
663 1.50fr Endangered Species – Hippocampus kuda
664 1.50fr Endangered Species – Dugong dugon
665 1.50fr Endangered Species – Stylophora pistillata
666 1.50fr Endangered Species – Lamna nasus
a. Block of 4, #663-666
United Nations – Vienna
634 90c Endangered Species – Anguilla anguilla
635 90c Endangered Species – Dermochelys coriacea
636 90c Endangered Species – Acropora spp.
637 90c Endangered Species – Huso huso
a. Block of 4, #634-637
All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Aug. 19, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
