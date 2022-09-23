Sescal 2022 show Oct. 28-30 in Glendale, Calif.

Oct 6, 2022, 10 AM

Sescal 2022, the 78th stamp exhibition of Southern California and the major annual event of the Philatelic Society of Los Angeles, will take place Oct. 28-30 at the Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road, in Glendale, Calif. This new venue for the show is 9 miles from the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The show will feature 35 dealers and multiple society meetings. Additionally, the show will offer a youth area where young collectors and adults who are considering collecting will have access to stamps, information and help from experienced collectors.

The theme of Sescal 2022 is the 150th anniversary of the founding of Yellowstone National Park. Show covers and labels will be available at the show.

Sescal is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, so the multi-frame grand award winner will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13, 2023.

The exhibit winning the single-frame grand award will qualify for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition to take place Nov. 17-19, 2023, at Chicagopex in Chicago.

Philatelic exhibits are available on the Sescal website.

Elizabeth M. Hisey will lead the jury for philatelic exhibits. Fellow judges are Patricia Stilwell Walker, Douglas Clark, Akthem Al-Manaseer and Guy M. Purington.

For the third time, Sescal will host a literature exhibit of printed and electronically delivered articles related to postage stamps, revenue stamps, postal stationery, postal history, cinderella stamps and associated specialized fields.

The literature exhibits are available on the Sescal website.

Nancy B. Clark will serve as chief judge for the literature exhibits. The other literature judges are Roger P. Quinby, William S. DiPaolo Jr. and Peter D. Martin.

The exhibits will be judged according to the American Philatelic Society Manual of Literature Judging and Exhibiting, which is available on the APS website.

For more information on Sescal 2022, visit the show website. More information on the Philatelic Society of Los Angeles can be found on the society’s website.

