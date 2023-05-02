Sescal show canceled for 2023 and beyond

May 5, 2023, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Sescal, the World Series of Philately show held in the Los Angeles area since 1945, will not take place in 2023.

According to the show’s website, Sescal will not be held “in the foreseeable future.”

Among the reasons cited on the website for the show’s cancellation are aging volunteers, a lack of new volunteers, higher costs that made the show “no longer financially viable” and a requirement (beginning in 2023) from the American Philatelic Society that World Series of Philately shows can no longer have virtual exhibits.

“The APS allowed SESCAL to run SESCAL 2022 as a WSP show with virtual exhibits,” the website said. “SESCAL was very successful in this virtual endeavor with over 140 frames of virtual philatelic exhibits, 42 virtual exhibits of literature articles and all APS accredited judges.”

The show plans to sell its exhibit frames at some point, according to the website.

Until 2019, the show was the main event of the Federated Philatelic Clubs of Southern California. Since then, Sescal has been associated with the Philatelic Society of Los Angeles.

