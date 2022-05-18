Set of newspaper and periodical stamps is a good buy in very fine grade

Jul 27, 2022, 9 AM

The 1895-97 set of 12 United States newspaper and periodical stamps is a good buy in strict very fine grade at up to full Scott catalog value in both unused, hinged condition and mint, never-hinged condition.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Starting in 1865, the U.S. Post Office Department issued newspaper and periodical stamps for prepayment on bulk shipments of newspapers and periodicals.

Initially, the stamps were affixed to bundles of newspapers. Commencing in 1875, they were affixed to pages of receipt books maintained by the servicing post office. The use of newspaper and periodical stamps was discontinued July 1, 1898.

George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Benjamin Franklin are pictured on the newspaper stamps in the 1865 series. The designs of subsequent newspaper stamps feature allegorical or mythological subjects.

All of the newspaper stamps are large and colorful with great eye appeal. The 1895-97 set of 12 (Scott PR114-PR125) was the last set issued.

We have tipped individual stamps from this set in previous issues of Linn’s: the 1¢ Statue of Freedom (Scott PR114) in the March 17, 2014, Linn’s; the $5 Clio (PR121), Sept. 19, 2016; the $10 Vesta (PR122), June 15, 2015; and the $100 Indian Maiden (PR125), Dec. 28, 2015. This time, we are tipping the entire set.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the set of 12 stamps at $384.50 in unused, original gum condition and $905 in mint, never-hinged condition.

Stamps in strict very fine grade are worth a high percentage of or up to full catalog value. The stamps with higher denominations are easier to find well centered than are the lower face-value stamps.

This is a beautiful and popular set. You are probably better off buying the stamps one at a time rather than searching for a complete set, especially if you are looking for stamps in mint, never-hinged condition.

