Set of two French military stamps seldom offered

France’s two 1946-1947 military franchise stamps are seldom offered, and the pair is a good buy in mint, never-hinged condition at $3 or less.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Military franchise stamps were issued to personnel serving in the military, usually during times of war, which allowed them to mail letters at no charge.

In the United States, military personnel in combat zones have at various times enjoyed free franking privileges. A military franchise stamp serves the same purpose as a free frank notation.

France is one of several nations that has issued military franchise stamps.

A set of nine was issued from 1901-39 by overprinting “F.M.” on regular definitive postage stamps (Scott M1-M9). In 1946-47, a set of two specifically designed and produced military franchise stamps (M10-M11) was issued.

France’s last military franchise stamp, showing the French tricolor flag in the design, was issued July 20, 1964 (Scott M12).

Look for the set of two 1946-47 military franchise stamps (Scott M10-M11). The common design of the stamps features a device with pilot’s wings, crossed anchors and a sword, representing the three branches of the military. A victor’s wreath encircles the device, and military standards flank it.

The stamp issued in 1946 is dark green, while the stamp issued in 1947 is rose red.

The Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the green stamp at $1.75 and the rose red stamp at 30¢ in mint, never-hinged condition.

This set is seldom offered, and if you find it at $3 or less, it is a good buy.

