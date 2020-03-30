Postal Updates
SFS not accepting phone orders due to coronavirus
By Linn’s Staff
The United States Postal Service’s Stamp Fulfillment Services center is not accepting phone orders for stamps and philatelic products because of the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
“There are recorded messages that explain how to place orders under the current circumstances,” USPS spokesman Roy Betts told Linn’s Stamp News April 1.
Callers to the center in Kansas City, Mo., are given recorded instructions for ordering stamps from the Postal Service’s online Postal Store. The center’s toll-free number is 800-782-6724.
Mail orders for mint stamps and other philatelic items such as the Postal Service’s uncacheted first-day covers are still being accepted and should be sent to Stamp Fulfillment Services, Box 7247, Philadelphia, PA 19101-7097.
