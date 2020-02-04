Postal Updates
Shamrocks, harp on postmarks for St. Patrick’s Day
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
If you collect St. Patrick’s Day postmarks, one to seek is the Nebraska cancel with shamrocks and greenery pictured here.
The postmark is sponsored by the Holt County Historical Society located in the Moses P. Kinkaid Law Office Museum in O’Neill, Neb.
A pictorial postmark from Ireland, W.Va., (not shown) featuring a sketch of a harp is also available.
To obtain the postmarks, address your requests to:
KINCAID Station, Postmaster, 201 N. Fourth St., O’Neill, NE 68763-1517, March 14.
SHAMROCK Station, Postmaster, 234 Wildcat Road, Ireland, WV 26376-9998, March 17. (“Shamrock CEOs Club, 39th Irish Spring Festival,” harp.).
