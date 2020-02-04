Shamrocks, harp on postmarks for St. Patrick’s Day

Mar 16, 2020, 10 AM

This elegant St. Patrick’s Day pictorial postmark for 2020 hails from Kinkaid Station in O’Neill, Neb.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

If you collect St. Patrick’s Day postmarks, one to seek is the Nebraska cancel with shamrocks and greenery pictured here.

The postmark is sponsored by the Holt County Historical Society located in the Moses P. Kinkaid Law Office Museum in O’Neill, Neb.

A pictorial postmark from Ireland, W.Va., (not shown) featuring a sketch of a harp is also available.

To obtain the postmarks, address your requests to:

KINCAID Station, Postmaster, 201 N. Fourth St., O’Neill, NE 68763-1517, March 14.

SHAMROCK Station, Postmaster, 234 Wildcat Road, Ireland, WV 26376-9998, March 17. (“Shamrock CEOs Club, 39th Irish Spring Festival,” harp.).

