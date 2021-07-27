US Stamps
Share your Cinderella story for September cartoon contest
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
The Cinderella story portrayed on the 2006 39¢ The Art of Disney: Romance stamp (Scott 4026) provides many themes that can be used to illuminate Cinderella’s experiences, among them the appearance of the fairy godmother, the evil stepsisters, the lost shoe, and Prince Charming in his uniform.
This commemorative will be the cartoon caption stamp for September. However, you are not limited to her story for comments from Cinderella. You can also relate your entry to the stamp’s design, politics, stamp collecting, the U.S. Postal Service, or whatever else comes to mind.
Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.
There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.
Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.
For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).
Entries must reach me no later than Sept. 24.
