Shattered Poppy voted Great Britain’s favorite stamp of 2017

May 3, 2021, 5 AM

The Shattered Poppy stamp was voted as the favorite stamp issued by Great Britain’s Royal Mail in 2017. The stamp is part of a series commemorating World War I.

The Wren stamp placed second in the single stamp category in Royal Mail’s 2017 poll. It is from the Songbirds issue, which came in second in the favorite stamp set category.

The favorite stamp set of 2017 features exterior and interior scenes of Windsor Castle.

By Denise McCarty

A stamp reproducing the photograph Shattered Poppy was voted as the favorite stamp issued by Great Britain in 2017.

Royal Mail (the British Post Office) conducts this stamp popularity poll through its publication for collectors, British Philatelic Bulletin, and announced the results of its latest poll in the May issue.



The poll includes categories for favorite stamp set and for favorite single stamp of 2017. Winning the favorite stamp set was the Windsor Castle set of 10.



The nondenominated first-class Shattered Poppy stamp is part of Royal Mail’s five-year series commemorating World War I.

Issued as part of a set of six on July 31, 2017, the stamp shows a photograph taken by John Ross of “a poppy that was frozen in liquid nitrogen before being shattered,” according to Royal Mail. The firm Hat-trick Design designed the stamp.

The Windsor Castle set of 10 was issued Feb. 15, 2017. At the time, Royal Mail said, “The stamps are a photographic celebration of the castle and explore iconic views of its splendid interiors.”

Three se-tenant (side-by-side) nondenominated first-class stamps depict exterior views of the Long Walk, the Round Tower and the Norman Gate, respectively.

Shown on the three se-tenant £1.53 stamps are interior views of St. George’s Hall, the Queen’s Ballroom and the Waterloo Chamber, respectively.

The set also includes a souvenir sheet with four se-tenant (two first-class and two £1.33) stamps featuring interior views of St. George’s Chapel. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married in this 15th-century chapel on May 19. The castle itself dates back to approximately 1070, when William the Conqueror initiated its construction.

The firm Up designed the Windsor Castle stamps and souvenir sheet using photographs from Alamy Stock Photo, the Royal Collection Trust, and the Dean and Canons of Windsor.

The Songbirds set of 10 first-class stamps came in second place in the stamp set category, and the Wren stamp from that issue was the second most popular in the single stamp category.

In addition to a wren, the stamps depict a great tit, willow warbler, goldcrest, skylark, blackcap, song thrush, nightingale, cuckoo and yellowhammer.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Osborne Ross designed the Songbirds stamps using illustrations by Italian wildlife artist Federico Gemma.

Among the single stamps, third place went to the first-class Round Tower stamp from the Windsor Castle issue.

Coming in third among the sets was the Windmills and Watermills set of six issued June 20, 2017. Designed by Atelier Works, the stamps depict photographs by Philip Sayer.

Royal Mail reported that 500 voters participated in the poll, voting online or by mail.