Shirley Temple stamp planned for April 18

Apr 28, 2021, 9 PM

The forever stamp honoring actress Shirley Temple will be issued April 18 in Los Angeles, Calif.

By Michael Baadke

The 20th stamp in the United States Legends of Hollywood commemorative series, honoring actress Shirley Temple, will be issued April 18.

A 1:30 p.m. first-day ceremony will take place at the Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Ave., in Los Angeles, Calif. The event is open to the public.

The forever stamp features a painting of Temple as a young actress from her 1935 film Curly Top.

Temple was born in 1928 and became one of America’s biggest film stars while still a child. She retired from moviemaking at age 21, and later had a successful career in diplomacy, serving as a United Nations delegate in 1969, and U.S. ambassador to Ghana beginning in 1974. She died in 2014.

