US Stamps
Shirley Temple stamp planned for April 18
By Michael Baadke
The 20th stamp in the United States Legends of Hollywood commemorative series, honoring actress Shirley Temple, will be issued April 18.
A 1:30 p.m. first-day ceremony will take place at the Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Ave., in Los Angeles, Calif. The event is open to the public.
The forever stamp features a painting of Temple as a young actress from her 1935 film Curly Top.
Temple was born in 1928 and became one of America’s biggest film stars while still a child. She retired from moviemaking at age 21, and later had a successful career in diplomacy, serving as a United Nations delegate in 1969, and U.S. ambassador to Ghana beginning in 1974. She died in 2014.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Keep up with us on Instagram
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction