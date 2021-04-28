Shirley Temple stamp gets a Scott catalog number

Apr 28, 2021, 9 PM

The popular United States Shirley Temple stamp now has its own Scott number, No. 5060.

The following Scott numbers have been assigned to recently issued United States stamps:

Scott Number Description

United States

5060 (47c) Shirley Temple

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the June 20, 2016 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

