US Stamps
Shirley Temple stamp gets a Scott catalog number
The following Scott numbers have been assigned to recently issued United States stamps:
Scott Number Description
United States
5060 (47c) Shirley Temple
All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the June 20, 2016 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
