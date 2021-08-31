Postal Updates
Show-Me State’s capitol depicted on convention cancel
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The Sept. 9, 2021, Postal Bulletin contained details about pictorial postmarks for three different September stamp shows.
The Seattle Philatelic Exhibition, also known as Seapex, is offering three different butterfly cancels.
The 2021 Omaha Stamp Show has three cancels available with vaccine and baseball themes.
Finally, the PMCC (Post Mark Collectors Club) Convention, held this year in Jefferson City, Mo. is offering the cancel shown nearby featuring the state’s capitol.
To obtain these postmarks, address your request to:
SEAPEX Station, Manager, 225 Andover Park W., Seattle, WA 98188-9998.
— Sept. 10 (Monarch butterfly), Sept. 11 (Malay red harlequin butterfly), Sept. 12 (Swallowtail butterfly.)
VACCINE Station, BASEBALL LEGEND Station or CHAMPIONSHIP Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Omaha, NE 68144-9998.
— Sept. 11 (Syringe), Sept. 12 (Baseball catcher), Sept. 13 (Baseball, two baseball bats.)
POSTMARK COLLECTORS CLUB 2021 CONVENTION Station, Postmaster, 131 W. High St., Room 104, Jefferson City, MO 65101- 9998, Sept. 23-24.
