Show news: Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition

The Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition takes place Feb. 1-3 at the Municipal Auditorium in Sarasota, Fla.

The India Study Circle and the Confederate Stamp Alliance will convene at the Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition Feb. 1-3 at the Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, Fla.

The show, organized by the Sarasota Philatelic Club, will also feature an articles-only literature competition, which the show committee anticipates will become an annual event. The American Philatelic Society (APS) Writers Unit 30 is partnering on the event.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. Admission and parking are free. Appraisals will also be offered for free. The show will include a learning center for new and youth collectors,

The philatelic exhibiting competition includes the Collectors Club of New York’s annual members multiframe competition and 200 frames overall.

Other societies meeting at the show include: the Florida Postal History Society, the United States Possessions Philatelic Society and the Cuban Philatelic Society of America.

The show features a bourse (sales area) of 40 dealers. The list of dealers is on the show website (provided at the end of this article).

The Sarasota show is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at APS Stampshow Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb. W. Danforth Walker will be the Sarasota chief judge. The panel also will include Steven McGill, Jay Stotts, Ron Strawser, Ross Towle, and apprentice Jan Hofmeyr.

Two hotels are recommended by the show committee: Hyatt Regency Sarasota at 1000 Boulevard of the Arts (walking distance) at $229 per night, phone number 941-953-1234; and La Quinta Inn and Suites at 5931 Commercial Way in Sarasota (6.5 miles) at $129 per night, phone number 941-342-8778.

For more information on the show, go to www.sarasotastampclub.com/show.html.



