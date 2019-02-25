Siegel offering U.S. stamps, postal history March 11-15

Feb 26, 2019, 2 PM

The March 14-15 Robert A. Siegel auction of United States stamps includes this rare 1883 American Bank Note Co. special printing, the 4¢ deep blue green Andrew Jackson stamp.

By Michael Baadke

Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries in New York City has scheduled two auctions that will take place over the course of five days, March 11-15.

The first sale offers United States postal history, featuring the Angel collection of international mails, a collection of New York postmaster’s provisionals, the Adriatic collection of the 12¢ 1869 pictorial issue and the Edward Field collection of Baltimore “red” foreign-mail cancels.

New York stampless postal history (including dozens of covers once part of the collection of Calvet M. Hahn) and Confederate States postal history are also featured.

A session including the 1845-46 New York 5¢ postmaster’s provisional stamp also offers individual stamps off cover, essays, proofs and more.

Among these is one of the four recorded unused examples of the 5¢ stamp on blue paper without signature (Scott 9X2d). The stamp is described as having “ample to full margins, proof-like impression on deeply blued paper, small shallow scuffs at top (probably from adherence).” The value as listed in the 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers is $25,000 (in italics, identifying an item that can be difficult to value accurately).

The United States stamp auction, which takes place Thursday and Friday, includes the Adriatic collection of the 12¢ 1869 pictorial issue, a specialized collection of the 1863-68 Black Jack issues, the Brian M. DeBroff set of Panama-Pacific issues, and what is described as “the finest graded set of all time in P.S.E.’s [Professional Stamp Experts] set registry.”

One standout in this sale is the 1883 American Bank Note Co. special printing of the 4¢ deep blue green Andrew Jackson stamp (Scott 211D).

The stamp is without gum as issued, and with right sheet selvage. Siegel describes the stamp as having deep rich color on crisp paper and choice centering with well-balanced margins.

Only 26 examples of the stamp are recorded in the Siegel census, all unused.

The Scott catalog value for the unused stamp is $47,500, again listed in italics.

The Siegel auction catalogs can be viewed online at www.siegelauctions.com.

Additional information is also available at the website, or contact Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries, 6 W. 48th St., 9th Floor, New York, NY 10036.

