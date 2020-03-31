Signed 2013 federal duck souvenir sheet hard to find

Apr 27, 2020, 10 AM

The United States 2013 $15 Common Goldeneye federal duck stamp souvenir sheet of one signed by the artist (Scott RW80b) is hard to find in the aftermarket and is a good buy in the $50 to $60 price range.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

A few years ago, the market for federal hunting permit stamps, commonly known as duck stamps, was a hot one with United States collectors. Although the market can no longer be called hot, duck stamps are still very popular.

The stamps are required for hunting waterfowl in established hunting seasons. Proceeds from the sales of the stamps are for conservation and maintenance of waterfowl and their habitats in the United States.

One duck stamp issue that we think still offers a great buying opportunity is the 2013 $15 Common Goldeneye souvenir sheet of one signed by the artist (Scott RW80b). This was the last of the single duck stamp souvenir sheets signed by the artist.

The series of signed souvenir sheets began with the $15 Hooded Mergansers souvenir sheet of one (Scott RW72b) in 2005. By the time the $15 Common Goldeneye signed souvenir sheet of one was issued in 2013, the boom had faded. The 2013 sheet signed by artist Robert Steiner is much harder to find in the aftermarket than the earlier, similar sheets.

The 2020 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values Scott RW80b at $60 in mint never-hinged condition. It is well worth buying if you see it offered in the $50 to $60 price range.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter