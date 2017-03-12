Single-frame championship for 2020 relocates to Chicago

Sep 21, 2019, 12 PM

In 2020, the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will hold its annual single-frame championship competition in conjunction with the Chicagopex show in November. Shown are visitors looking at the exhibits at the 2019 Ameristamp Expo competition i

By Michael Baadke

The location of the next single-frame championship exhibition has changed.

It was previously announced by the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors that the annual single-frame championship would take place at the 2020 St. Louis show scheduled for March 27-29 (Linn’s, March 25).

However, a notice posted to the AAPE website in late August announced that the single-frame championship and the team single-frame championships will instead take place “in conjunction with Chicagopex 2020 on November 20-22, 2020.”

AAPE president Mike Ley confirmed the decision to move came after recent changes at the St. Louis show.

“St Louis Stamp Expo has been a nice show at a wonderful venue. We wish them nothing but the best for their 2020 show,” Ley added.

The AAPE revived the name Ameristamp Expo to identify the show hosting the two single-frame championships.

Although the AAPE began Ameristamp Expo in 1993, the name has been used by the American Philatelic Society for nearly two decades to identify the annual APS winter show.

The AAPE states that the single-frame championships and the single-frame team championships were started by the association in 2006. They were held at APS Ameristamp Expo up through 2019.

Citing financial losses associated with Ameristamp Expo, the APS board of directors decided in 2018 to end its sponsorship of the annual winter show and instead will conduct society meetings and events each spring at one of the World Series of Philately qualifying shows that take place around the country.

The next APS spring meeting will be during the April 24-26, 2020, Westpex show in Burlingame, Calif.

Chicagopex and AAPE/Ameristamp Expo 2020, meanwhile, “will accept more than the normal amount of single frame exhibits,” according to the association’s announcement.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter