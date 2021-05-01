Postal Updates
Sixteen postmarks for 16 National Parks stamps at World Stamp Show: Postmark Pursuit
By Michael Baadke
World Stamp Show-NY 2016 and some of the United States stamps being issued during that large international show have inspired multiple pictorial postmarks offered during late May and early June.
The show takes place May 28-June 4 at the Javits Center in New York City. Admission is free to the show and its various first-day ceremonies.
The show is sponsoring a series of theme days, each with a pictorial postmark described in this week’s listings.
A new commemorative stamp set honoring the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service will be issued June 2 at the stamp show.
Along with the National Parks issue, 16 matching postmarks (one for each stamp) are being offered. Each postmark shows a moose upon a circular datestamp, with the words “National Parks” in bold uppercase letters below the circle.
All of the National Parks postmarks are dated June 2, with the exception of the cancel for Woodstock, Vt., which is dated June 4, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
To request any or all of these postmarks, address your request beginning with your choice of the station names listed here, which appear on the 16 postmarks:
BERLIN, MD Station 21811
LOS ALAMOS, NM Station 87544
CARLSBAD, NM Station 88220
MEDORA, ND Station 58645
HOMESTEAD, FL Station 33034
GUSTAVUS, AK Station 99826
GRAND CANYON, AZ Station 86023
GULF BREEZE, FL Station 32563
MAKAWAO, HI Station 96768
WASHINGTON, DC Station 20019
SALT LAKE CITY, UT Station 84199
BAR HARBOR, ME Station 04609
SAN FRANCISCO, CA Station 94109
PARADISE, WA Station 98398
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY Station 82190
WOODSTOCK, VT Station 05091
Complete the address for your request with the following information, which is the same for all 16 National Parks postmarks:
National Parks, Cancellation Services, 8300 Northeast Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998.
The following cancels are also available:
LAWN SALE Station, Postmaster, 3110 W. Main St., Kingsville, OH 44048-9998, May 21. (Cartoon bird with large eyes, “A little birdie told me …” “42nd Annual Kingsville Library Lawn Sale.”)
JOSEPH LANGLAND Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Spring Grove, MN 55974-9998, May 22. (Image of poet Joseph Langland, United States flag and Norwegian flag, “Retrospective.”)
FLEET WEEK NEW YORK Station, Postmaster, 45 Bay St., Staten Island, NY 10301-9998, May 25 (Two postmarks: USS Fort McHenry insignia including eagle and United States flag, “LSD 43”; image of USCGC Forward, “WMEC-911.”)
100TH BIRTHDAY Station, Postmaster, 43 S. Main St., Milford, NY 13807-9998, May 27. (“Niles Ward Eggleston,” birthday cake showing “Author,” “Historian,” “Box Top Tycoon,” “Fisherman.”)
OMAHA CLASSIC FILM Station, Postmaster, 1124 Pacific St., Omaha, NE 68108-9998, May 27. (City skyline, “Omaha Classic Film Event,” “Omaha.”)
THE WORLD OF STAMPS DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, May 28. (Earth, circular marking within rectangle.)
97TH ANNUAL REUNION OF THE KANAWHA ALUMNI ASSOCIATION Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Burnsville, WV 26335-9998, May 28. (School building, bear.)
DYLAN FEST Station, Postmaster, 2800 W. Michigan St., Duluth, MN 55806-9998, May 28. (Locomotive and train cars.)
WEBSTER SPRINGS Station, Postmaster, 100 Buck Fork St., Webster Springs, WV 26288-9998, May 28. (Insignia including crossed axes, “Webster County Woodchopping Festival,” West Virginia outline map with star at Webster Springs.)
LEARNING NEVER ENDS DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, May 29. (Telescope, circular marking within rectangle.)
ARMED FORCES DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, May 30. (Waving U.S. flag, circular marking within rectangle.)
SCIENCE MEETS STAMPS DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, May 31. (Triangle superimposed over cloud, cell phone and computer; circular marking within rectangle.)
PLUTO EXPLORED! Station, Postmaster, 123 Main St., Laurel, MD 20707-9998, May 31. (New Horizons spacecraft, Pluto, Charon, “Commemorating the first Pluto flyby.”)
VIEWS OF OUR PLANETS Station, Postmaster, 600 Lincoln Ave., Pasadena, CA 91109-9998, May 31. (Line up of planets, “Exploring our solar system.”)
U.S. STAMP DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, June 1. (Silhouette profile, circular marking within rectangle.)
BEAUTIFUL AMERICAS DAY AND UNITED NATIONS DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, June 2. (Tree, circular marking within rectangle.)
WORLD STAMP SHOW 2016 Station, United Nations Day, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, June 2. (United Nations New York headquarters.)
CHILDREN OF THE WORLD DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, June 3. (Four toy balloons, circular marking within rectangle.)
TOPICAL COLLECTING DAY WORLD STAMP SHOW-NY 2016 Station, Postmaster, NY/WSS 2016, 380 W. 33rd St., Special Events Room 4032, New York, NY 10199-9998, June 4. (Rectangles showing bird, football and flower; circular marking within rectangle.)
The following postmarks have received a 30-day extension:
SPIRIT OF DANCE AWARDS Station, Postmaster, 25 Dorchester Ave., Room 4009, Boston, MA 02205-9998, May 14. (Stars, stylized “S,” “Spirit of Dance Awards.”)
HATCH SHELL Station, Retail Manager, 25 Dorchester Ave., Room 4009, Boston, MA 02205-9998, May 15. “MAJE” with “J” as stylized saxophone, “Massachusetts Association for Jazz Education,” “Gold Medal Showcase.”)
HOUSTON PREMIERE CINEMA Station, Postmaster, 1530 Greensmark Drive, Houston, TX 77067-9998, May 20. (Movie film reel, “Second Day of Issue.”)
MOTORCYCLE AWARENESS Station, Postmaster, 75 N. Birch St., Coquille, OR 97423-9988, May 24. (Motorcycle in profile.)
Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.
Related Articles
Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park on stamp in June
More National Parks centenary stamps revealed
Stamp will feature Everglades National Park in Florida
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction