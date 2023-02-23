Postal Updates
Sixth grader’s postmark highlights county’s farming, aerospace roots
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
Auglaize County in northwestern Ohio turned 175 years old on Feb. 14, and a postal cancellation was a part of the festivities.
On Feb. 14, nine post offices in the county used the hand cancellation with the artwork shown nearby. The imagery celebrates the area’s agricultural and aerospace heritage.
Designed by Wapakoneta Middle School sixth grader Ashtyn Kohler, the artwork won a competition held in the spring of 2022.
The post offices using the cancel are Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Cridersville, Minster, New Bremen, New Knoxville, St. Johns, Uniopolis and Waynesfield.
To receive the cancellation, address your request to one of the following by April 14:
CRIDERSVILLE Station, OH 45806, Postmaster, 111 E. Main St., Cridersville, OH 45806-9998.
MINSTER Station, OH 45865, Postmaster, 62 E. Fourth St., Minster, OH 45865-9998.
NEW BREMEN Station, OH 45869, Postmaster, 111 N. Main St., New Bremen, OH 45869-9998.
NEW KNOXVILLE Station, OH 45871, Postmaster, 105 S. Main St., New Knoxville, OH 45871-9998.
ST. JOHNS Station, OH 45884, Postmaster, 19210 Center St., Saint Johns, OH 45884-9998.
ST. MARYS Station, OH 45885, Postmaster, 120 N. Chestnut St., Saint Marys, OH 45885-9998.
UNIOPOLIS Station, OH 45888, Postmaster, 7 Main St., Uniopolis, OH 45888-9998.
WAPAKONETA Station, OH 45895, Postmaster, 12 Willipie St., Wapakoneta, OH 45895-9998.
WAYNESFIELD Station, OH 45896, Postmaster, 109 N. Westminster St., Waynesfield, OH 45896-9998.
