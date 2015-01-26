World Stamps
Slovenia issues Serenade Love stamps
New Stamps of the World — By Denise McCarty
Slovenia has been issuing Love stamps since 1994 (Scott 189), and since 2003 these stamps have been shaped like hearts.
This year’s stamp, issued Jan. 25, is called Serenade.
The design by Barbara Kocjancic features a large cell phone, a couple and their shadows. The man is standing on a balcony that extends from the phone, and the woman is below the balcony with a symbolic heart in her hand.
Joh. Enschede printed this 48¢ stamp by offset in sheets of 10.
