Snowy otter cancel honors America’s underwater parks

Dec 22, 2022, 1 PM

This design of an otter playing in snow is sponsored by the Ventura County Philatelic Society.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

It is not too late to collect a postmark with an adorable otter lying in the snow. The design celebrates the 50th anniversary of National Marine Sanctuaries and has been extended for 60 days.

The Ventura County Philatelic Society in Ventura, Calif., sponsored the postmark in conjunction with its annual Youth Stamp Fair.

Since its inception on Oct. 23, 1972, the National Marine Sanctuaries system has grown into a network of 15 marine sanctuaries and two marine monuments. The underwater parks span more than 620,000 square miles of United States waters in Washington state, California, the Florida Keys, Lake Huron, American Samoa and more. For more information, visit the National Marine Sanctuaries system.

To obtain the otter postmark, address your request to: YOUTH STAMP FAIR Station, Postmaster, 675 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, CA 93001-9998, Oct. 22.

