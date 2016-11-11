Societies combine forces to present Virtual Stamp Show

Jul 22, 2020, 9 AM

The Virtual Stamp Show is sponsored by the American Philatelic Society, the American Topical Association and the American First Day Cover Society.

By Linn’s Staff

Although the Great American Stamp Show for 2020 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will still be a summer show sponsored by the American Philatelic Society, the American Topical Association and the American First Day Cover Society.

The Virtual Stamp Show will take place over six days, Aug. 17-22. Registration is now open for the free online event.

“We’re excited to continue working with our great partners to bring you the first-in-the-nation virtual stamp show experience,” said APS executive director Scott English. “This is another example of how the global pandemic cannot stop philately, only change how we do it.”

Two United States first-day ceremonies have been announced: the Innovation set of five forever stamps on Aug. 20, in a ceremony sponsored by the AFDCS; and the Thank You set of four on Aug. 21, in an event hosted by the American Topical Association.

The U.S. Postal Service is also issuing its Women Vote stamp on Aug. 22, the final day of the show.

“Topical collectors throughout the world will enjoy participating in this virtual gathering,” said ATA president Dawn Hamman. “We eagerly anticipate meeting fellow topicalists who normally could not travel to our shows.”

AFDCS president Lloyd A. de Vries added, “We are excited at the prospect of reaching even more collectors than an in-person show. This is further evidence that stamp collecting can and does adjust to the times and turns adversity into opportunity.”

The three sponsoring societies will announce the winners of their annual awards, including an evening session for winners of the Luff, Charlie Peterson, Barbara R. Mueller and Thomas F. Allen awards.

Show attendees will be able to display their exhibits in a virtual format, according to the APS, and will have an opportunity to connect directly with APS dealer members to conduct virtual transactions.

The sponsoring societies will all conduct online public meetings during Virtual Stamp Show, and they have invited other clubs, societies and affiliates to schedule virtual meetings during the show.

Show attendees are also invited to submit scans of items they would like help identifying during the show’s “Stamp Expert House Call.” The session will be sponsored by APEX, the American Philatelic Expertizing Service.

Additional sessions will offer an opportunity to ask questions of American Philatelist editor-in-chief Gary Loew, American Philatelic Research Library head Scott Tiffney, and APS social media manager Heidi Lauckhardt-Rhodes.

Visit the APS website for additional information about the Virtual Stamp Show and online registration.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter