Societies lining up to attend London 2022 exhibition

Many philatelic societies are supporting London 2022, the international stamp exhibition scheduled to take place Feb. 19-26, 2022, at the Business Design Centre in Islington in London, England.

Several societies will be taking a table in one of the large meeting rooms at the Business Design Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 23. However, there is already a waiting list of societies wishing to make use of this opportunity.

The names of societies that have reserved tables can be found by visiting london2022.co, clicking on “Programme” and then on “Event Schedule.”

The Royal Philatelic Society London will have a booth for the duration of the exhibition. Society members will be available to provide details of the benefits of membership to those who are interested.

During the exhibition, rooms will be available for societies to hold meetings. Many specialist societies have already taken advantage of this opportunity.

The smaller rooms hold 30 people and cost £100 per time slot; the larger room can accommodate 60 people and the cost is £150 per time slot.

Each time slot is for 1 hour and 50 minutes, starting at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., although it might be possible to secure a room for two consecutive time slots. Display frames will be provided in the rooms.

Visit london2022.co and click “Programme” and then “Event Schedule” to find which dates and time slots have already been reserved. For more information, contact the London 2022 office manager at office@london2022.co.

Those planning to visit the exhibition on a particular day can also check to see which societies will be having meetings.

The latest news about London 2022 can be found online.

