Society, museum to host postal history symposium

Feb 17, 2016, 6 AM

The Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History and the Mobile Post Office Society will co-sponsor a postal history symposium titled “Surface Transportation of the Mail in the United States during the 20th Century” on Thursday, May 5, in Weston, Mass., a day before the Northeastern Federation of Stamp Clubs’ Philatelic Show in nearby Boxboro.

The symposium will begin at 9 a.m. on the campus of Regis College (College Hall 202) in Weston, where the museum is located.

The symposium presenters include Guy Purington, “The earliest Postal Stations of Rural Free Delivery — Revisited”; Frank Scheer, “Railway Mail Service Schedules of Mail Routes and Schemes of Distribution”; Douglas N. Clark, “Streetcar RPO Anomalies”; and Will Keller with Nancy B. Clark, “Hubs of Communication for a Short-Lived Service — Highway Post Offices.”

Admission to the symposium is free but the museum asks that attendees register at the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History website. For more information contact info@spellman.org, or visit the website.

Information on the Mobile Post Office Society can be found on its website.

Philatelic Show 2016 will be held May 6-9 at the Boxborough Holiday Inn of Boxborough (Interstate 495 & Route 111).