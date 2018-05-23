Society of Israel Philatelists offers new member promotion

Apr 29, 2021, 3 AM

By Linn's Staff

The Society of Israel Philatelists is celebrating its 70th anniversary and to honor this milestone it is conducting a drawing for an unused mint set of Israel’s first stamps (Scott 1-9).

The drawing is open to any new member who joins the society.

The Scott catalog value for a hinged set of the stamps is $125. To qualify, a new member needs to pay for the membership by Feb. 20, 2019, by Paypal or check if living in the United States.

For more information about the types and cost of membership, visit the society’s website or send an email to israelstamps@gmail.com.

