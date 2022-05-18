Some United States high face value stamps can be a challenge to find

May 25, 2022, 8 AM

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

U.S. Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express stamps with high face values can be difficult to find in the aftermarket for the simple reason that they are so expensive.

Few dealers have the capital available to stock them in-depth, and few collectors are buying more than one stamp, one block or one pane for their collections.

A good example is the $18.95 Carmel Mission, Carmel, Calif., Priority Mail Express stamp (Scott 4650) issued Feb. 28, 2012. Designed by Phil Jordan, the stamp was printed by Ashton Potter (USA) Ltd. in sheets of 60 and cut and sold in panes of 10.

The self-adhesive stamp has gauge 10¾ by 10½ serpentine die cuts.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint single at $42.50 and a used single at $19. A mint plate number block of four is valued at $170, while a mint pane of 10 is valued at a whopping $425.

Mint singles are currently selling in the $30 to $40 price range. Used singles aren’t sold frequently enough to get a good reading on market value. Hardy souls looking for a pane of 10 can expect to pay $400 or more.

Singles could be a bit difficult to separate from the pane. When buying mint singles, be sure that the backing paper is intact and covers the die cuts of the stamps.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter